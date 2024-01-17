Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 27,336 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 million, a PE ratio of 425.00 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

