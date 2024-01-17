bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

BLUE opened at $1.43 on Monday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

