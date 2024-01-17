Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Black Hills comprises 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Black Hills worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Black Hills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

