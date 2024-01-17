Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.81 billion and approximately $217.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $245.31 or 0.00576201 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00190504 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00023114 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,616,281 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
