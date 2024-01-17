Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.50. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,845,677 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.