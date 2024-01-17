Berkshire Bank Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

