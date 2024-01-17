Berkshire Bank Sells 1,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,163.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 883,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 844,904 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.