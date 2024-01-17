Berkshire Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $216,993,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

APD stock opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.43 and a 200-day moving average of $282.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

