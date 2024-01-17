Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 5.30% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,112. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

