Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 91,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 14,143,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,187,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

