Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 527,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,997. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

