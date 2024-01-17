Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 36,521 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 40,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,766. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

