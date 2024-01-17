Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.82. 163,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.51. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.