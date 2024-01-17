Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $301.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

