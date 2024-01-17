Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 636,969 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

