Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. 104,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

