Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 83,367 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,367 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

