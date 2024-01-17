Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,026 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,228 shares of company stock worth $8,015,716 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOST traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

