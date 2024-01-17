Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 57,721 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 846,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

