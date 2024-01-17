Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of MET opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

