Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

