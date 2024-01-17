Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2024

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

