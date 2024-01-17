Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.91

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.91 and traded as high as $113.99. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 27,300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $749.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 347,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

