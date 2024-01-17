Baron Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baron Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

