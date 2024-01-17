Baron Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

