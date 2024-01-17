Bank of America Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to “Neutral”

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $243.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $217.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.