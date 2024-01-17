Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. Bank First has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Bank First alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFC. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank First in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.