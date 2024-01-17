Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $713.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banc of California by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Articles

