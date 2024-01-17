Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,650,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

