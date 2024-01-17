B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RILYN stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.