B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RILYT opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.