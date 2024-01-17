B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 104,821 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $96,343.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,066.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,473 shares of company stock valued at $495,191 and sold 4,562,500 shares valued at $55,182,116. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

