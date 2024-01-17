Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -357.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

