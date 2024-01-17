Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CAR opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $21.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

