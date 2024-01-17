Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 172,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 287,666 shares.The stock last traded at $52.81 and had previously closed at $53.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.