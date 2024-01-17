AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.33. 138,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,033. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

