Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 384.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

