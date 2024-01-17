Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,212 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $472,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
VDC stock opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $188.61.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
