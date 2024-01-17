AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,669.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,624.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,553.73. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,968 shares of company stock worth $45,836,497. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.