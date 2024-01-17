Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Tops $240.58 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $240.58 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

