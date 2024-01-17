Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.6 %

AY stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

