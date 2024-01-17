AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $16.86 on Monday. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $125.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

