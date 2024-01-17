Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7,923.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,146 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $68,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,486. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

