Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arko by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arko by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.35. Arko has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

