Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

RCUS stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after acquiring an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

