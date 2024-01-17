Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

