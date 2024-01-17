Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

