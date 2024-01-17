Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.