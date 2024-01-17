Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 555,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.