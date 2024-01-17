Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

