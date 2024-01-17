Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AON opened at $300.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.83. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.