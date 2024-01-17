Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tennant by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tennant has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on TNC

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.